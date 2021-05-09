Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Tfo Tdc LLC

Tfo Tdc LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 54.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.3% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $130.21 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.05 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.15. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.