Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) CFO Sells $174,600.00 in Stock

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PINC stock opened at $35.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.64 and a twelve month high of $37.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.08 million. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 925,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,474,000 after purchasing an additional 65,165 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 570,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,008,000 after purchasing an additional 237,395 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 97,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 25,994 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Premier by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

