US Bancorp DE Buys 7,185 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,578,017,000 after purchasing an additional 478,782 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,289,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,190 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,778,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $347,161,000 after purchasing an additional 68,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,737,000 after purchasing an additional 159,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $179,498,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.29.

Shares of ODFL opened at $269.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.41 and a 12 month high of $269.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

