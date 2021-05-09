Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $55.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.00.

OTCMKTS HRGLY opened at $48.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.18. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of $35.73 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

