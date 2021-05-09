Morgan Stanley Lowers ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ITMPF. HSBC raised shares of ITM Power from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITM Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ITM Power has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.25.

ITMPF stock opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.38. ITM Power has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $10.00.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

