TD Securities Boosts Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Price Target to $175.00

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KXSCF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Kinaxis from $250.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Kinaxis from $241.00 to $179.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kinaxis from $260.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Kinaxis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinaxis currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.50.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

KXSCF opened at $121.64 on Thursday. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of $101.82 and a fifty-two week high of $168.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.46 and a 200-day moving average of $134.56.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.