3,918 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,918 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $10,033,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $101.06 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $103.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.84.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.