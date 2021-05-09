JustInvest LLC Decreases Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

JustInvest LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Genpact by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Genpact by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 119,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in Genpact by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 25,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $90,946.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,010,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,147 shares of company stock worth $6,294,447. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE G opened at $47.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.53. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $31.85 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $950.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.56%.

G has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

