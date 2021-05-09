Davide Campari-Milano’s (DVDCF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

DVDCF stock opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average is $11.35. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 0.86. Davide Campari-Milano has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $12.81.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

