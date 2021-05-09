OCI’s (OCINF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OCINF. ING Group started coverage on shares of OCI in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of OCI in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of OCI in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. OCI currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OCINF opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.33. OCI has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen exacote, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

