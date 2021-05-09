NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Decreases Stock Position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,505 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Regal Beloit worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Regal Beloit by 95.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit in the third quarter worth $612,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 14.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RBC opened at $150.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. Regal Beloit Co. has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $159.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.20 and a 200 day moving average of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RBC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

