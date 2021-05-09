Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 9,182 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 76.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,182 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $90.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.80 and a 12-month high of $90.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.38 and its 200 day moving average is $67.60.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.99%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 140,351 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $12,665,274.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at $83,115,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,623,334 shares of company stock worth $110,355,188 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

