Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,324 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

NLY opened at $9.18 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.32.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

Several research firms have commented on NLY. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.78.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.