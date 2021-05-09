Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Decreases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,362 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.2% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,017 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,786,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,185,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,351,380,000 after acquiring an additional 810,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $252.46 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $175.68 and a one year high of $263.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.80.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.