DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 44,575 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 16.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 313,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,575 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,277,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541,721 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $51,317,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,793,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,167 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,588,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,634 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,285,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.38, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $4,459,150.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 882,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,692,076 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

