Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

REMYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rémy Cointreau presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Rémy Cointreau has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $21.10. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 0.20.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

