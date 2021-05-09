RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Earns “Sell” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their sell rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

RTLLF stock opened at $850.25 on Thursday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $467.10 and a 12-month high of $1,002.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $821.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $864.94.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

