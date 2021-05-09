SVB Leerink Raises Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target to $770.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink from $690.00 to $770.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ALGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $683.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $622.75.

Shares of ALGN opened at $598.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $572.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $534.95. The company has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $195.56 and a fifty-two week high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at $16,664,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total transaction of $1,530,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

