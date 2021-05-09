KeyCorp Increases Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target to $130.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AKAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.50.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

AKAM stock opened at $110.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $154,990.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,147.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $985,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,874.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,957 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at $276,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1,343.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,558 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 29,371 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at $2,476,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.8% in the first quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 90,992 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,857 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.