Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 17.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 83,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.0235 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

