Keith W. Pfeil Sells 5,021 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Stock

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $376,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GMED opened at $73.30 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $73.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.70.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,561,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $466,342,000 after purchasing an additional 155,981 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,441,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $420,132,000 after purchasing an additional 86,833 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,420,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $92,636,000 after purchasing an additional 63,285 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,781,000 after purchasing an additional 322,334 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 879,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,343,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GMED shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

