Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) EVP Paul M. Simons Sells 22,381 Shares

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) EVP Paul M. Simons sold 22,381 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $337,953.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,435.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BPFH opened at $15.39 on Friday. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.21.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Private Financial by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BPFH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.