John K. Schmidt Sells 5,000 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Stock

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.45.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,590,000 after buying an additional 975,006 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 1,659,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,994,000 after purchasing an additional 46,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,332,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,233,000 after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,149 shares during the period. 57.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Heartland Financial USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

