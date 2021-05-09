Linda Stinson Sells 74,498 Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 74,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $271,172.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,702,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,836,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Linda Stinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Linda Stinson sold 77,523 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $270,555.27.

On Monday, May 3rd, Linda Stinson sold 39,437 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $129,353.36.

On Friday, April 30th, Linda Stinson sold 44,700 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $147,063.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Linda Stinson sold 26,895 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $83,374.50.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Linda Stinson sold 12,385 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $37,278.85.

On Friday, April 16th, Linda Stinson sold 9,200 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $27,600.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Linda Stinson sold 21,750 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $65,902.50.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Linda Stinson sold 30,866 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $95,375.94.

On Monday, April 5th, Linda Stinson sold 76,953 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $242,401.95.

On Monday, March 29th, Linda Stinson sold 42,252 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $128,023.56.

Shares of ELVT stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $126.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.87.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%. Analysts forecast that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 29,727 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELVT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.87.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

