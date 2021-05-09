Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) VP Sells $300,825.00 in Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $123.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $124.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 158.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.79.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 165,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,951,000 after purchasing an additional 29,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

