Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) VP Sells $300,825.00 in Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $123.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $124.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 158.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.79.
Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 165,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,951,000 after purchasing an additional 29,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
