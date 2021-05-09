Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) PT Lowered to $55.00

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

ADPT opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.83 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.31. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David E. Goel sold 500,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $19,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jyoti Palaniappan sold 1,301 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $53,666.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at $431,433.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 815,033 shares of company stock valued at $35,645,150. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

