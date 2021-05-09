Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in Cintas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $360.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.13 and a fifty-two week high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

