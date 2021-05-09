AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 432 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,638,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $9,920,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $119.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.92 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.47 and its 200 day moving average is $137.28. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.70 and a 1 year high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZG shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.36.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

