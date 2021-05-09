Insider Selling: Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Insider Sells $621,740.00 in Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $621,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,300,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $69.48 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.09 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.51.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 77.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QSR shares. Argus raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

