Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of ADP stock opened at $194.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.07. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $197.28. The stock has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.53.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.