Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $75.66 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $61.53 and a twelve month high of $75.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.9494 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 54.07%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

