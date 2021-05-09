Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 249 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 6,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Raymond James by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 1,626.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $136.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.90 and its 200 day moving average is $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.35. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $136.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RJF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.36.

In other Raymond James news, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $22,377,585.78. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $151,048.00. Insiders sold 236,543 shares of company stock valued at $26,524,083 over the last 90 days. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

