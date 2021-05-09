Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 530 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $983,200,000 after purchasing an additional 565,290 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of CDW by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $679,906,000 after buying an additional 665,708 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,847,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,333,000 after buying an additional 895,959 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $255,853,000 after acquiring an additional 50,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $205,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

In other news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $567,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,171,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,435 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $174.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.08 and a 200 day moving average of $147.59. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $93.75 and a 1 year high of $184.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.