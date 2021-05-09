Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 4,302 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,870 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $15.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $16.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.79.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBS. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

