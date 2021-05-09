Comerica Bank Sells 433 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $7,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IP stock opened at $61.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.14. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.76 and a 12 month high of $61.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IP. KeyCorp increased their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

