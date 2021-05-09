AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth about $12,216,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,029,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 147,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 3,252.1% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 175,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,859,000 after acquiring an additional 170,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $8,241,220. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BERY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $68.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $68.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.16.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

