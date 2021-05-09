State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Repligen worth $6,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 685.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.20.

Shares of RGEN opened at $187.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $109.38 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at $505,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Bylund sold 360 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total value of $73,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,382 shares of company stock worth $9,056,388. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

