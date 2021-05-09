Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at $169,027,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,772,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,443,000 after buying an additional 952,516 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,465,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,563,000 after buying an additional 1,613,315 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,108,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,231,000 after buying an additional 1,996,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,586,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,926,000 after buying an additional 224,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $54.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.11 and a 200-day moving average of $50.62. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $64.84.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. Hexcel’s revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HXL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.19.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

