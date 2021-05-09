Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 183.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRKS opened at $99.17 on Friday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.97 and a 52 week high of $108.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.69 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.03.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

