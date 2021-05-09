Comerica Bank Sells 54,455 Shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,881 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 54,455 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in RealPage were worth $7,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RP. Strs Ohio grew its stake in RealPage by 26.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its stake in shares of RealPage by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 6,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 71,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of RealPage in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RealPage by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 343,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,975,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RP stock opened at $88.72 on Friday. RealPage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $89.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.66 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.39.

RealPage, Inc engages in the provision of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. It includes marketing, leasing, living, site management, expense management, and financial solutions. It also offers services such as accessibility inspection, compliance, credentialing, vendor marketplace, vendor catalog and e-invoices, RealPage exchange, professional, RealPage training, support, residential technology, billing, and SmartSource accounting.

