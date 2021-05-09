Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,349 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $7,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $985,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 9,446 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Seagate Technology by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5,091.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STX stock opened at $91.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology plc has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $97.12.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $2,347,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,804 shares of company stock valued at $25,748,450 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STX. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

