DAVENPORT & Co LLC Makes New Investment in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Taysha Gene Therapies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,181,000 after acquiring an additional 389,249 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,740,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $716,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $630,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSHA. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. William Blair began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.92.

Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.45. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.68). As a group, equities analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

