DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PENN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

PENN stock opened at $86.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $371,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 596,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,840,881.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,081,540 shares of company stock worth $382,709,039 in the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.