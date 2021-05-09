Comerica Bank Has $6.93 Million Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Comerica Bank cut its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of United Therapeutics worth $6,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 775.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UTHR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.14.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $195.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.20. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $98.37 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.22.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

