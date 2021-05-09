DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 446 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 252.5% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $61.67 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $45.83 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.43.

