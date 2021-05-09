Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.74

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 132466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATY. Laurentian lowered their price objective on Atico Mining from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. M Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atico Mining in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$85.70 million and a P/E ratio of 9.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.55.

In related news, Director Fernando Elias Ganoza sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total transaction of C$77,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,867,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,027,302.10. Also, Senior Officer Kim Charisse Casswell sold 85,890 shares of Atico Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total transaction of C$48,158.52. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,890 shares of company stock worth $213,339.

Atico Mining Company Profile (CVE:ATY)

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Carmen de Atrato, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

