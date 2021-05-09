Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.74

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 132466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATY. Laurentian lowered their price objective on Atico Mining from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. M Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atico Mining in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$85.70 million and a P/E ratio of 9.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.55.
Atico Mining Company Profile (CVE:ATY)
Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Carmen de Atrato, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.