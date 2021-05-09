APi Group (NYSE:APG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 81,361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 932,961 shares.The stock last traded at $21.16 and had previously closed at $21.01.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APG shares. Barclays raised their target price on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of APi Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.21 million. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in APi Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in APi Group during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About APi Group (NYSE:APG)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

