Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Hits New 12-Month High at $348.55

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $348.55 and last traded at $348.55, with a volume of 921 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $342.28.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.12.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 1,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.65, for a total value of $564,688.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,263,821.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $85,778.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,153 shares of company stock valued at $7,972,536. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Lennox International by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 11.8% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 26.4% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

