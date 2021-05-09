Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Trading Down 5.3%

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)’s share price traded down 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.56 and last traded at $40.70. 39,258 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,787,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.21.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average is $40.52.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.20 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patricia Moran sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $33,805.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $313,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,630.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,568,377 shares of company stock worth $59,031,312 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,107,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,409,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

