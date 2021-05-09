Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.82

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 2467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESTE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Earthstone Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.73. The firm has a market cap of $749.35 million, a P/E ratio of -38.16 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,599.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 62.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 65.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 21.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

